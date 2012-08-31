Sharapova continues to blaze trail at U.S. Open

Maria Sharapova of Russia blows a kiss to the fans after defeating Mallory Burdette of the U.S. in their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Maria Sharapova continued her imperious march through the draw at the U.S. Open as she crushed American college player Mallory Burdette 6-1 6-1 on Friday.

The French Open champion needed just 58 minutes to send world number 252 Burdette packing.

”I expected her to play a big, solid match,“ said Sharapova, the 2006 U.S. Open champion. ”She came out, she has pretty huge groundstrokes, and she likes to go for it.

“She’s certainly somebody who could be dangerous if you give her the time to do what she likes to do.”

Burdette, a 21-year-old wild card entry into the tournament, did not have time to do much of anything as she was swept off the court in 58 minutes.

Sharapova, who has lost just seven games in her first three matches, now plays Russian compatriot Nadia Petrova, a 6-4 7-5 winner over Czech Lucie Safarova.

Despite missing the hardcourt run-up to Flushing Meadows, Sharapova is playing as well as anyone in the women’s draw.

”I didn’t know too much going into this event because I hadn’t played on hard in a few months,“ she said. ”That made me extra focused, and I wanted to really get going from the beginning and be aggressive.

“Took a little bit of a break after Wimbledon and went home. I kind of recharged a little bit. Certainly feel a lot more energy than I did maybe after the French (Open).”

Sharapova said Petrova has “been playing really good tennis.”

”She’s someone that likes the faster courts, especially in New York,“ said Sharapova, who owns a 8-1 lifetime mark against Petrova. ”I have had some tough matches against her.

”Although I have a good record, they have always been really tough and have gone to some three‑setters, some tough two‑setters.

“She has a big game, great serve, a difficult opponent, but I‘m looking forward to that challenge.”