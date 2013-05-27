Sharapova is not 'court' out as she strolls through

Maria Sharapova of Russia listens to her coach Thomas Hogstedt during a training session for the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Maria Sharapova was not distracted by a late court switch as she started her French Open title defense with a ruthless 6-2 6-1 dismissal of Taipei’s Hsieh Su-Wei in the first round on Monday.

With the men’s encounter between Frenchman Gael Monfils and Czech Tomas Berdych dragging on over on Chatrier Court, the Russian second seed’s match was moved to the Suzanne Lenglen arena where Sharapova enjoyed a 54-minute stroll.

She ended her opponent’s ordeal with a crosscourt backhand winner, with some spectators having barely had time to sit down.

Sharapova next faces Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard.