Sharapova makes cameo appearance to reach round three
May 31, 2013 / 12:20 PM / in 4 years

Sharapova makes cameo appearance to reach round three

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A court boy holds an umbrella over Maria Sharapova of Russia as rain interrupts her women's singles match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Maria Sharapova survived a string of unforced errors to book her place in the third round of the French Open on Friday with a 6-2 6-4 rain-delayed win against Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard.

The defending champion, seeded second at Roland Garros, returned to Court Philippe Chatrier leading 6-2 4-2 after the match had been interrupted by rain late on Thursday.

Despite Bouchard’s late fight and a total of 28 unforced errors from the Russian, Sharapova wrapped it up in 15 minutes on her first match point.

She will face China’s Zheng Jie for a last-16 spot.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows

