Sharapova inflicts double bagel on Ormaechea

PARIS(Reuters) - Maria Sharapova inflicted the first “double bagel” of the French Open when she beat unseeded Argentine Paula Ormaechea 6-0 6-0 in the third round on Friday. The first game of the match was interrupted for about 30 minutes by rain and Sharapova, the seventh seed from Russia, was forced to save three break points. But from then on it was one-way traffic with Sharapova devouring the Argentine’s serve and despatching winners with ruthless aplomb. She won the match on her first match point when the Argentine hit long. Sharapova will play Samantha Stosur of Australia, the 19th seed, in the last 16.

Reporting by Robert Woodward, editing by Ed Osmond