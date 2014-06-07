French Open champion Maria Sharapova

(Reuters) - Factbox on Russia’s Maria Sharapova, who won her second French Open singles title on Saturday with a 6-4 6-7 6-4 win over Romania’s Simona Halep

- - - -

Born: April 19, 1987 in Nyagan, Russia

GRAND SLAM TITLES:

Five: Wimbledon (2004); U.S. Open (2006); Australian Open (2008); French Open (2012, 2014)

MAKING HER NAME

Born in Siberia, moves to Black Sea coastal resort of Sochi aged two.

Moves to Florida in 1996 to train at Nick Bollettieri’s Tennis Academy in Bradenton. Sharapova’s father Yuri moves to U.S. with her but mother, Yelena, has to stay in Russia due to visa restrictions.

Turns professional in 2001.

TENNIS CAREER

Wins first tour title at Tokyo in 2003. Finishes inside top-50 for first time.

Becomes first Russian woman to win Wimbledon in 2004 aged 17, beating defending champion Serena Williams 6-1 6-4 in the final.

In August 2005 becomes first Russian woman to reach the top of the world rankings.

Wins her second grand slam after defeating second seed Justine Henin 6-4 6-4 in the 2006 U.S. Open final.

Beats Ana Ivanovic of Serbia 7-5 6-3 in 2008 to win her third grand slam title, and first Australian Open.

Regains number one ranking by beating Petra Kvitova in their semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2012 before defeating Sara Errani 6-3 6-2 in the final to complete her collection of grand slam trophies.

Wins a silver medal in her Olympic debut at the 2012 Games in London, losing the gold-medal match against Williams 6-0 6-1.

Wins fifth grand slam title at 2014 French Open.

OTHER NOTES

Undergoes shoulder surgery in 2008 and has a nine-month injury layoff.

Misses second half of 2013 season with a shoulder injury.

Is the richest woman in sport and with more than 13 million fans, she is the most followed female athlete on Facebook.