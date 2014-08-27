FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharapova rallies to avoid U.S. Open upset
August 27, 2014 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

Sharapova rallies to avoid U.S. Open upset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Maria Sharapova (RUS) reacts after beating Alexandra Delgheru (ROU) on Ashe Stadium court on day three of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Russian fifth seed Maria Sharapova avoided adding her name to a growing list of U.S. Open upsets by rallying to a 4-6 6-3 6-2 win over Alexandra Dulgheru on Wednesday and into the third round of the year’s final grand slam.

Sharapova, the 2006 winner at Flushing Meadows, appeared out of sorts on blustery center court that earlier claimed fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska, committing 22 unforced errors on way to dropping the first set to her 95th ranked Romanian opponent.

But in the second set the French Open champion slowly took charge, breaking Dulgheru to go up 4-2 before shifting into top gear and sweeping through five straight games to clinch the set and race to a 4-0 lead in the third.

Sharapova will next face the winner between American Madison Brengle and German Sabine Lisicki.

Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue

