Sharapova match canceled as rain disrupts French Open

May 29, 2015; Paris, France; Maria Sharapova (RUS) celebrates recording match point in her match against Samantha Stosur (AUS) on day six at Roland Garros. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

PARIS (Reuters) - Defending champion Maria Sharapova’s fourth-round match against Czech 13th seed Lucie Safarova was canceled as rain showers disrupted play at the French Open on Sunday.

The Russian second seed was scheduled last on court Suzanne Lenglen. Italian Flavia Pennetta will also take on Spain’s Garbine Muguruza on Monday.

Play was suspended for two hours 40 minutes on Sunday as rain fell at Roland Garros.

The championships had until Sunday been unaffected by rain, despite the often cool and overcast conditions.

Should the weather relent, another home hope Gael Monfils, one of five Frenchmen through to the last 16, will take on 17-times grand slam champion and second seed Roger Federer.