Stosur has long wait to reach French Open quarters
June 3, 2012 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

Stosur has long wait to reach French Open quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Samantha Stosur of Australia (R) shakes hands with Sloane Stephens of the U.S. after winning her match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur took a little longer than anticipated to reach the quarter-finals at the French Open on Sunday, defeating American teenager Sloane Stephens 7-5 6-4.

The match, due up on Centre Court, had to be moved to Court One as two men’s fourth-round ties ran longer than anticipated, and it was played in front of a sparse crowd at the day’s end.

Australian Stosur served for victory at 5-3 but produced a double fault to give away three breakpoints, perhaps disturbed by having to replay one point after a pigeon swooped along the top of the net during play.

Stephens, 19, broke the sixth seed, but Stosur broke straight back to love and will now play Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova, who knocked out world number one Victoria Azarenka.

Reporting by Clare Fallon, editing by Dave Thompson

