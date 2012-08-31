FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Defending champ Stosur comes through first real test
August 31, 2012 / 5:20 PM / in 5 years

Defending champ Stosur comes through first real test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Samantha Stosur of Australia hits a return to Varvara Lepchenko of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Australia’s Samantha Stosur came through the first real test of her title defense as she beat American Varvara Lepchenko 7-6 6-2 to reach the fourth round on Friday.

The first set was a dogfight but the seventh seed took the tiebreak and then lifted her game to romp through the second set.

Stosur was broken in the opening game of the match, setting the tone for a grueling first set, which lasted 59 minutes.

But the Australian snatched it 7-5 to move ahead and with the pressure off, she ran through the second to reach the last 16.

Editing by Steve Ginsburg

