FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Defending champion Stosur ends Robson run in U.S. Open last 16
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 2, 2012 / 11:10 PM / 5 years ago

Defending champion Stosur ends Robson run in U.S. Open last 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Samantha Stosur of Australia hits a return to Laura Robson of Britain during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Defending champion Samantha Stosur ended the giant-killing run of 18-year-old Briton Laura Robson with a hard-fought 6-4 6-4 win in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday.

The Australian came from a break down to win the first set and held off a late fight-back by Robson in the second to advance to the last eight after one hour, 38 minutes.

Robson had beaten Kim Clijsters and Li Na to make the fourth round but Stosur was the more consistent as she took the first set and led 5-2 in the second.

The Briton battled back, saving eight match points in the process, but Stosur broke her again to set up a likely clash with top seed Victoria Azarenka.

Editing by Steve Ginsburg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.