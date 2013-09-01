FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suarez Navarro first player through to quarter-finals
September 1, 2013 / 10:00 PM / 4 years ago

Suarez Navarro first player through to quarter-finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain hits a return to Angelique Kerber of Germany at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro became the first player to reach the quarter-finals at the U.S. Open when she upset Germany’s Angelique Kerber on Sunday.

After losing the opening set, Suarez Navarro clawed her way back to win 4-6 6-3 7-6(3) after failing to serve out the match at her first chance.

“It was so difficult, Angelique was fighting all the time,” said Suarez Navarro, seeded 18th. “I was so nervous.”

Suarez Navarro’s quarter-final opponent is Serena Williams, who booked her place in the last eight a few minutes after the Spaniard when she completed a 6-4 6-1 win over Sloane Stephens.

Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Gene Cherry

