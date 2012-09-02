Roddick to take centre stage once again at U.S. Open

Andy Roddick of the U.S. celebrates a point in the third set against Bernard Tomic of Australia at the US Open men's singles tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic attempts his next step at defending his U.S. Open title while Andy Roddick fights to extend his career at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

Serbia’s world number two will begin the day session inside Arthur Ashe Stadium against France’s 31st seed Julien Benneteau in the third round before Roddick follows him onto the main court at Flushing Meadows against unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini.

Roddick has announced he will retire after the U.S. Open - the scene of the only major title of his career, in 2003.

Also in action on Sunday will be Australia’s 2001 U.S. Open champion Lleyton Hewitt against fourth-seeded Spaniard David Ferrer in Louis Armstrong Stadium and women’s defending champion Sam Stosur, from Australia, against Great Britain’s Laura Robson.

Robson, 18, is coming off upset victories over Kim Clijsters and Li Na.

Roddick announced his retirement before trouncing Australian teenager Bernard Tomic in the second round.

Olympic champion Andy Murray said he hoped to cross paths with Roddick in the locker room at Flushing Meadows before the American walked away from the tour for good.

”I’d congratulate him if I saw him,“ Murray said. ”I‘m sure he’s obviously going to try to win this event. It would obviously be the best way ever to finish.

“I hope he enjoys his last tournament because he’s been around on the tour a long time. He’s very well-respected among the players. It’s a shame that he’ll be finishing but I‘m sure he’ll enjoy his life after tennis.”

Roddick is likely to play all his remaining matches in Arthur Ashe Stadium, ensuring his farewell will be on the court of his 2003 triumph.

But the three-times Wimbledon runner-up and member of the winning Davis Cup team in 2007 denied Flushing Meadows was necessarily the scene of his best memory.

”I don’t view it in a scope of where you had your best win,“ he said. ”I’ve had a lot of different memories I’ll certainly look back on.

“I feel like I’d be cheating the other memories if I said one was the highlight. You know, I feel like I’ve been very lucky. That’s certainly not lost on me.”

Women’s top seed Victoria Azarenka will be in action against Georgia’s Anna Tatishvili.

The night session inside Ashe Stadium will start with French Open champion Maria Sharapova against fellow Russian Nadia Petrova, followed by America’s ninth seed John Isner against Germany’s 19th seed Philipp Kohlschreiber.