Djokovic takes on Tsonga in pick of Sunday's matches at French Open

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a backhand to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - Second seed Novak Djokovic takes on Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, like him a losing semi-finalist at Roland Garros last year, in the pick of the men’s last 16 matches at the French Open on Sunday.

Djokovic lost in five sets to eventual champion Rafa Nadal while Tsonga, seeded 13 here, went out in three to David Ferrer.

Their match on the Philippe Chatrier show court follows fourth seed Roger Federer’s match against Ernests Gulbis, the 18th seed from Latvia whose opinions often make more noise than his on-court performances.

Maria Sharapova, last year’s runner-up and seventh seed here, will face a major test from Samantha Stosur, the feisty Australian who was a finalist here four years ago, in the final match on court Suzanne Lenglen.

An unseeded woman is certain to reach the quarter-finals from Spaniard Garbine Muguruza’s match against Pauline Parmentier of France, which is last on Philippe Chatrier, while unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Croatia plays claycourt specialist Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain, seeded 14, in the third match on Suzanne Lenglen.