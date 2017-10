PARIS (Reuters) - Sunday’s action at the French Open in Paris was suspended due to bad light with Juan Martin del Potro’s fourth-round clash against Tomas Berdych and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga’s match against Stanislas Wawrinka incomplete.

Tsonga and Wawrinka were tied at two sets each, with Tsonga a break up in the fifth, while Del Potro led Berdych 2-1.