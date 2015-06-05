FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Djokovic-Murray French semi to resume on Saturday
June 5, 2015 / 7:03 PM / 2 years ago

Djokovic-Murray French semi to resume on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) walks past Andy Murray of Britain during their men's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The completion of the French Open semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray has been delayed until Saturday after the match was interrupted by a storm on Friday, organizers said.

World number one Djokovic of Serbia was leading 6-3 6-3 5-7 3-3 against the British third seed when play was suspended, with organizers later saying the match would resume on Saturday at 1100GMT (7 AM ET).

The women’s singles final is due to start at 1300GMT.

The winner will face Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in Sunday’s final.

Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar

