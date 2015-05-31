Svitolina ends Cornet's French Open run to reach last eight

PARIS (Reuters) - Alize Cornet fought tooth and nail but the local favorite’s French Open run came to an end when she was knocked out 6-2 7-6(9) in the fourth round by Ukrainian 19th seed Elina Svitolina on Sunday.
The 29th-seeded Cornet, in uncharted territory after reaching the last 16 for the first time, gave herself a mountain to climb when she went 5-0 down as 20-year-old Svitolina peppered the court with winners.
She battled back after a lengthy rain break though, responding from a break down four times in the second set to force a tiebreak which she lost 11-9.
Cornet, who was upset by a line call near the end, saved five match points but Svitolina, who will play former champion Ana Ivanovic in her first grand slam quarter-final, clinched it at the sixth attempt when her opponent fired long.
At 5-5 in the second set with a break point against her, Cornet sent a shot long, which was called out after the umpire climbed down off her chair to check the mark.
Cornet argued the call was wrong, telling the umpire she just “stole” a point from her.
She went on to break back for 6-6, however, and the drama continued.
Svitolina, the youngest player left in the bottom half of the draw, seemed to be heading for a routine win when she opened a 6-3 lead in the tiebreak but Cornet had another scenario in mind.
With three match points against her, the Frenchwoman upped the pace and saved the first three, even setting up a set point when her fourth straight point gave her a 7-6 lead.
The Ukrainian saved it with a smash.
Cornet, struggling to catch her breath on a windswept center court, saw off two more match points but on the sixth, she sent a backhand long.
Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn herman