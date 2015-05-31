Svitolina ends Cornet's French Open run to reach last eight

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a shot to Alize Cornet of France during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Alize Cornet fought tooth and nail but the local favorite’s French Open run came to an end when she was knocked out 6-2 7-6(9) in the fourth round by Ukrainian 19th seed Elina Svitolina on Sunday.

The 29th-seeded Cornet, in uncharted territory after reaching the last 16 for the first time, gave herself a mountain to climb when she went 5-0 down as 20-year-old Svitolina peppered the court with winners.

She battled back after a lengthy rain break though, responding from a break down four times in the second set to force a tiebreak which she lost 11-9.

Cornet, who was upset by a line call near the end, saved five match points but Svitolina, who will play former champion Ana Ivanovic in her first grand slam quarter-final, clinched it at the sixth attempt when her opponent fired long.

At 5-5 in the second set with a break point against her, Cornet sent a shot long, which was called out after the umpire climbed down off her chair to check the mark.

Cornet argued the call was wrong, telling the umpire she just “stole” a point from her.

She went on to break back for 6-6, however, and the drama continued.

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts during the women's singles match against Alize Cornet of France at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Svitolina, the youngest player left in the bottom half of the draw, seemed to be heading for a routine win when she opened a 6-3 lead in the tiebreak but Cornet had another scenario in mind.

With three match points against her, the Frenchwoman upped the pace and saved the first three, even setting up a set point when her fourth straight point gave her a 7-6 lead.

The Ukrainian saved it with a smash.

Cornet, struggling to catch her breath on a windswept center court, saw off two more match points but on the sixth, she sent a backhand long.