Confident Tipsarevic one win away from first semi-final

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Serbia’s Janko Tipsarevic successfully wore down Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber for a 6-3 7-6 6-2 win on Wednesday in a rain-delayed match that put him into the U.S. Open quarter-finals for a second successive year.

Kohlschreiber blasted 12 aces but was undone by 53 unforced errors in a two and a half hour clash that began on Tuesday and was suspended for a day because of rain.

Tipsarevic kept his cool in the tricky, windy conditions and eventually overcame his weary opponent, whose previous two matches had gone five sets.

”I‘m extremely happy how I managed to play good on key and important moments in all three sets,“ Tipsarevic said. ”I think this was the main difference. All three sets were, even though the score doesn’t show it, really, really tight.

“But in important moments I guess because of the confidence I have and the way that I have being playing in the last couple months showed that I make the right decisions in the right moments of the match.”

Tipsarevic, seeded eighth, has never made a semi-final at any grand slam. Standing in his way will be Spanish fourth seed David Ferrer, who beat the foul weather to win his fourth round match on Tuesday and get a day off.

“David is an established top five player, probably way more underestimated and people are not giving him enough credit for the achievements he has made in his career,” Tipsarevic said.

”It’s going to be a really, really difficult battle, because both of us are groundstroke players and we play well from the back.

“We don’t have huge, huge weapons, so I think a guy who is tactically better and mentally stronger is going to be the winner.”