Tomic hits back at Australian coach Rasheed

Australia's Bernard Tomic hits a shot during his third round match against compatriot John Millman at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

PARIS (Reuters) - Bernard Tomic lived up to his reputation as an outspoken player when he hit back at tennis coach Roger Rasheed who criticized his fellow Australian’s behavior.

After Tomic’s first-round victory over American Brian Baker at the French Open on Tuesday, Rasheed told local radio that the player should show more commitment.

“To be honest I could beat Brian Baker...he couldn’t hit two balls on the court,” said Rasheed, who has also coached former world number one Lleyton Hewitt as well as Frenchmen Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gael Monfils.

Tomic, the 20th seed, is not a claycourt specialist and he lost 3-6 6-2 7-6(4) 7-6(6) to Croatian teenager Borna Coric in the second round.

Asked what he thought of Rasheed’s comments, Tomic said: ”That’s why I never got along with Roger.

”That just shows how much he knows, you don’t say that about someone, the guy has been to third, fourth round here, fourth round of Wimbledon, final of Nice (claycourt tournament).

“For him to say that just shows how much education he has.”

Earlier this year, Tomic criticized 17-times grand slam champion Roger Federer, saying the Swiss was “far away from (Novak) Djokovic”.

Federer had earlier said that Tomic had missed out on his top-10 goal “by a long shot”.