FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tsonga suffers hiccup before powering into second round
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 27, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

Tsonga suffers hiccup before powering into second round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Local favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga overcame a sluggish start to advance into the second round of the French Open with a 1-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory against unheralded Russian Andrey Kuznetsov on Sunday.

World number 159 Kuznetsov, who had not played a single match on the main tour this year, caught the fifth-seeded Tsonga snoozing on Court Philippe Chatrier and bagged five games in a row to claim the opening set.

Tsonga, who last week said no Frenchman could win Roland Garros this year, made sure he would not endure a nightmare outing on the first day of his home slam and eventually crushed the 21-year-old Kuznetsov with some devastating forehand winners.

He will next face German Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.