Tsonga suffers hiccup before powering into second round

PARIS (Reuters) - Local favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga overcame a sluggish start to advance into the second round of the French Open with a 1-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory against unheralded Russian Andrey Kuznetsov on Sunday.

World number 159 Kuznetsov, who had not played a single match on the main tour this year, caught the fifth-seeded Tsonga snoozing on Court Philippe Chatrier and bagged five games in a row to claim the opening set.

Tsonga, who last week said no Frenchman could win Roland Garros this year, made sure he would not endure a nightmare outing on the first day of his home slam and eventually crushed the 21-year-old Kuznetsov with some devastating forehand winners.

He will next face German Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany.