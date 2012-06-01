FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Composed Tsonga reaches last 16 in Paris
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
California
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
#Sports News
June 1, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

Composed Tsonga reaches last 16 in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France returns the ball to Fabio Fognini of Italy during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Local favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga marched into the fourth round of the French Open with a solid 7-5 6-4 6-4 win over flamboyant Fabio Fognini of Italy on Friday.

Fognini did his best to unsettle Tsonga with his histrionics and whipping shots, but the fifth-seeded Frenchman managed to stay focused even though he dropped his serve five times.

Despite the humid conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier, Tsonga, the last Frenchman to reach a grand slam final, at the 2008 Australian Open, had too much power for the world number 45.

Fognini berated the umpire and the partisan crowd following a few close calls, but Tsonga kept his composure to end his opponent’s resilience with an ace and set up a last-16 meeting with either compatriot Gilles Simon or Switzerland’s Stanislas Wawrinka.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

