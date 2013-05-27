FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tsonga breezes past Bedene in Paris
#Sports News
May 27, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

Tsonga breezes past Bedene in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates defeating Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia in their men's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Local favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga barely broke sweat as he brushed aside Slovenian Aljaz Bedene 6-2 6-2 6-3 to book his place in the second round of the French Open on Monday.

The sixth-seeded Tsonga, the last French man to reach a grand slam final at the Australian Open in 2008, will next take on either compatriot Paul-Henri Mathieu or Finn Jarkko Nieminen.

Tsonga, who could run into second seed Roger Federer in the quarter-finals, simply had too much power and pace for Bedene, who was playing his only second grand slam match.

The 28-year-old Frenchman ended the contest on Court Suzanne Lenglen on his first match point with a service winner.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
