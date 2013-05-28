FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Superstitious Djokovic hopes to avoid French Open mishap
May 28, 2013 / 3:05 AM / in 4 years

Superstitious Djokovic hopes to avoid French Open mishap

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after a training session for the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - A day after Rafa Nadal suffered a first-round scare at the French Open, world number one Novak Djokovic will look to avoid any mishap as he starts his Roland Garros campaign against Belgium’s David Goffin on Tuesday.

The Serbian top seed will be second on Court Philippe Chatrier after local favorite Marion Bartoli, the 13th seed, opens proceedings against Belarussian Olga Govortsova.

Perhaps because of superstition, Djokovic has requested his team and reporters to make no mention of future rounds.

There will be a veterans’ day feeling as the 42-year-old Kimiko Date Krumm takes on Australian ninth seed Samantha Stosur on Court One and German 12th seed Tommy Haas, 35, is up against France’s Guillaume Ruffin on Court Suzanne Lenglen, where all four matches feature French players.

Marathon man Nicolas Mahut, who played the longest professional tennis match at Wimbledon in 2010, is scheduled on Court Philippe Chatrier against Serbian eighth seed Janko Tipsarevic.

Last on centre court will be Belarussian Victoria Azarenka, the third seed, who is looking to clinch a third grand slam title after winning the last two Australian Open titles.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey

