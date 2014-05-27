FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Li Na, Wozniacki feature on French Open's third day
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 27, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

Li Na, Wozniacki feature on French Open's third day

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland checks balls during his men's singles match against Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - China’s Li Na will hope to avoid a similar fate to Stanislas Wawrinka when she begins her French Open campaign on Tuesday against home player Kristina Mladenovic but the media spotlight will fall on Caroline Wozniacki.

Wawrinka, like Li the reigning Australian Open, lost in the first round on Monday.

Danish former world No.1 Wozniacki’s engagement to Rory McIlroy was called off by the golfer last week and the 13th seed is sure to face questions about the split after she plays Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium in the third match on court three.

Simona Halep of Romania, a rising force in women’s tennis and seeded fourth here, opens the day on the Philippe Chatrier show court against Alisa Kleybanova of Russia.

Wimbledon champion Andy Murray takes on Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan in the third match on Suzanne Lenglen while 15th seed Sloane Stephens of the U.S. will play her rain-postponed match against China’s Shuai Peng second up on Court One.

Kimiko Date-Krumm, the 43-year-old Japanese, plays 24th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia -- one of 66 women in the draw who were not even born when she turned professional.

After rain disrupted play on Monday, the grand slam tournament’s second day, and forecasters expect few problems on Tuesday before the rain returns later in the week.

Reporting By Robert Woodward; editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.