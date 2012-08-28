FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venus serves her way to victory at U.S. Open
August 28, 2012 / 8:50 PM / in 5 years

Venus serves her way to victory at U.S. Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Venus Williams of the U.S. hits a return to compatriot Bethanie Mattek-Sands during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Venus Williams clocked the fastest women’s serve of the U.S. Open in overpowering Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-3 6-1 in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

Williams withdrew from the U.S. Open last year shortly before her second-round match against Sabine Lisicki and revealed she had Sjogren’s syndrome.

After a long and difficult battle to control the autoimmune disease, she is back in the second round but has a tough assignment against the sixth-seed Angelique Kerber from Germany.

Williams lost the first two games to Mattek-Sands before showing glimpses of the form that has earned her seven major titles.

She landed a first serve of 124 mph (199.5km/h) - the quickest of the women’s tournament to date.

Reporting by Will Swanton; editing by Steve Ginsburg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
