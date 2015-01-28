FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Keys overcomes injury, Venus to make Melbourne semis
January 28, 2015 / 2:40 AM / 3 years ago

Keys overcomes injury, Venus to make Melbourne semis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Madison Keys of the U.S. celebrates defeating compatriot Venus Williams to win their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Madison Keys overcame a leg injury to secure a 6-3 4-6 6-4 victory over Venus Williams at the Australian Open on Wednesday to reach her first grand slam semi-final.

The 19-year-old took the first set in 29 minutes but suffered an injury to her left thigh in the second, which affected her movement and allowed her American compatriot to seize a 4-1 lead following a double break.

Keys took a medical timeout after that game and returned with strapping around her leg and somehow broke Williams twice to get it back on serve, but was then broken again and Williams served out the set 6-4.

In the decider, Williams earned a double break and was serving to take a 5-3 lead but Keys broke for the second time to level it at 4-4.

The emerging American talent then broke again in the final game to clinch the match and set up a semi-final against either Venus’ sister Serena or last year’s beaten finalist, Dominika Cibulkova.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford

