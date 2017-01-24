FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2017 / 2:28 AM / 7 months ago

Venus reaches first Melbourne Park semi in 14 years

Ian Ransom

3 Min Read

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 24/1/17 Venus Williams of the U.S. hits a shot during her Women's singles quarter-final match against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.Issei Kato

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Venus Williams continued her astonishing late-career revival by felling Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6(3) on Tuesday to reach her first Australian Open semi-final in 14 years and become the oldest woman to reach the last four at Melbourne Park in the professional era.

The quarter-final will hardly be remembered as a classic, with both Venus and the 24th-ranked Russian surrendering serve with alarming regularity despite perfect conditions for tennis at Rod Laver Arena.

In the end it was 36-year-old Venus' experience that proved decisive when the pressure rose, and Pavlyuchenkova crumbled with a double-fault on match point to boost the American's hopes of a maiden title at Melbourne Park.

"Oh my gosh I'm so excited," said the seven-times grand slam champion after closing out the one hour and 48-minute tussle. "I want to go further. I'm not happy just with this.

"I'm just so excited that I have another opportunity to play again."

Following her run at Wimbledon, 13th seed Venus has now made the semi-finals at two of the last three grand slams.

She was 22 when she last made the semi-finals at Melbourne, during a run to the 2003 final where she was beaten by younger sister Serena, the current world number two, in three sets.

Venus will play an all-American semi-final against Coco Vandeweghe, who thrashed former French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4 6-0 in the following quarter-final at Rod Laver Arena.

The mouthwatering prospect of a repeat of the 2003 final against Serena beckons if the second seed can get there as well.

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 24/1/17 Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her Women's singles quarter-final match against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.Issei Kato

Venus has stormed through the Melbourne Park draw without losing a set and was never truly threatened by Pavlyuchenkova who let herself down with nine double-faults.

Both players struggled to hold serve but Pavlyuchenkova buckled at the bigger moments.

When serving at 5-4 to stay in the first set, she double-faulted and butchered a forehand to offer three set points.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Venus needed only one, hammering a backhand return down the line and giving a yelp in triumph.

There was no more resilience on serve in the second set, with both players trading breaks to move to 4-4.

Pavlyuchenkova double-faulted to fall back to 0-30 at 6-5, two points from elimination, but bravely rallied to take Williams into a tie break.

The Russian led 3-1 before it all fell apart.

She double-faulted to allow Venus to draw level and the American spanked a huge return down the line to edge ahead.

Venus hammered a forehand winner to bring up three match points and Pavlyuchenkova surrendered the match meekly with her ninth double-fault.

Editing by Peter Rutherford/Amlan Chakraborty

