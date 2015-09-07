Venus hoping to reach heights one more time

Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during their fourth round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Venus Williams knows what is at stake for her little sister Serena in their upcoming U.S. Open quarter-final, but the seven-times grand slam winner has her own personal quest.

Venus just wants to win.

“Obviously getting to a grand slam semi-final is the next step toward the final,” the 35-year-old Venus said. “Pretty clear what’s up for grabs here.”

While Serena has been gobbling up grand slam titles, currently holding all four for the second “Serena Slam” of her career, Venus last triumphed at the 2008 Wimbledon for her fifth crown at the All England Club.

Serena leads their all-time professional series 15-11, including 8-5 on grand slam stages, but this time is different as the 33-year-old is trying to complete the fourth calendar-year Grand Slam sweep in women’s tennis.

“I don’t think anyone wants to be a spoiler. I think people love to see history being made,” Venus said. “But at the same time, you’re focused on winning your match even though the circumstances are really much different.”

Venus has enjoyed a renaissance of late following a frustrating valley of poor results since she revealed four years ago that she had been diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome, an autoimmune disease that leaves her short of energy.

She reached the quarter-finals at the Australian Open, won three matches at Wimbledon, and in the third round here dismissed up-and-coming 18-year-old Swiss Belinda Bencic, who is one of only two players to beat Serena in 2015.

Venus has proclaimed she is playing at “my highest level,” cutting down on groundstroke errors and cranking up her still fearsome serve.

It has been a summer of success for Venus, who celebrated an off-court triumph in cap and gown last month when she earned her Bachelor of Science in business administration at Indiana University East.

“To be a well-rounded person and know what’s going on in the world around you, to have a perspective outside of your sport, is important for every athlete,” said Venus, who runs a number of enterprises including a clothing business.

“I‘m blessed that our parents gave us that,” she said, with a nod to Serena’s interests that include fashion design and a charitable foundation.

Asked if she could see herself winning the 2015 Open, Venus said: “Of course. I’d love to. But it’s easier said than done.”

Win or lose against 21-times slam winner Serena, playing against one another on the big stage is a triumph.

“I feel like that’s what we always wanted growing up, just to be out there on the big stage, duking it out when someone named Williams will win,” said Venus.