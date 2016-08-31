FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speedy Vinci races into third round at U.S. Open
August 31, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Speedy Vinci races into third round at U.S. Open

Steve Keating

1 Min Read

Aug 31, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Roberta Vinci of Italy returns a shot to Christina McHale of the United States on day three of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Seventh seed Roberta Vinci will not catch anyone by surprise with a run to the U.S. Open final like she did a year ago but the Italian continued to raise eyebrows on Wednesday with a speedy win over Christina McHale.

Pennetta, who was unseeded last year when she lost in the final to compatriot Flavia Pennetta, has offered early signs that a return trip could be in the offing as she raced into the third round with a 6-1 6-3 win over American McHale.

The straight-forward victory, which Vinci wrapped up in 63 minutes, followed a clinical first round win over Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam that took 68 minutes.

Vinci, 33, will next face either Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva or Germany’s Carina Witthoeft.

Editing by Frank Pingue

