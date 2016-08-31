Argentine Del Potro gets wildcard for Shanghai Masters
Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro has been handed a wildcard entry into the Shanghai Masters following his battling silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
NEW YORK Seventh seed Roberta Vinci will not catch anyone by surprise with a run to the U.S. Open final like she did a year ago but the Italian continued to raise eyebrows on Wednesday with a speedy win over Christina McHale.
Pennetta, who was unseeded last year when she lost in the final to compatriot Flavia Pennetta, has offered early signs that a return trip could be in the offing as she raced into the third round with a 6-1 6-3 win over American McHale.
The straight-forward victory, which Vinci wrapped up in 63 minutes, followed a clinical first round win over Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam that took 68 minutes.
Vinci, 33, will next face either Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva or Germany's Carina Witthoeft.
(Editing by Frank Pingue)
Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro has been handed a wildcard entry into the Shanghai Masters following his battling silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
ZURICH Switzerland's highest court declined on Wednesday to issue a preliminary injunction that would have let Russian Paralympic athletes compete at the Rio Games next month, saying instead it will rule later on the team's ban due to state-sponsored doping.
Britain's Chris Froome won his first stage of this year's Tour of Spain on Wednesday, edging out overall leader Nairo Quintana in an attack in the last 500 meters of the steep finish at Pena Cabarga.