Sep 4, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine returns a shot to Roberta Vinci of Italy on day seven of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Roberta Vinci of Italy celebrates after defeating Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine (not pictured) on day seven of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Italian seventh seed Roberta Vinci was first through to the U.S. Open quarter-finals, taming Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko 7-6(5) 6-2 on Sunday.

At number 99 the lowest ranked player to make it through to the last 16, Tsurenko represented a tricky test for last year's U.S. Open runner-up having knocked off 12th seed Dominika Cibulkova and 21st seed Irina-Camelia Begu to get to the fourth round.

The 27-year-old Ukrainian looked prepared to add another seeded scalp to her Flushing Meadows collection as she forced the first set to a tie-break before surrendering 7-5.

After a draining 67-minute opening set, Tsurenko had little left in the tank for the second and Vinci stamped her authority on the match quickly by going up a break and cruising to an easy win to clinch a spot in the last eight for the third time in four years.

Next up for Vinci is the winner between second-seeded Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber and 14th-seeded twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

