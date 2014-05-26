FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian Open champion Wawrinka knocked out in Paris
#Sports News
May 26, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

Australian Open champion Wawrinka knocked out in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland practices during a training session for the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka was knocked out in the first round of the French Open by Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain on Monday.

Garcia-Lopez won 6-4 5-7 6-2 6-0 against the third-seeded Swiss on the Philippe Chatrier show court.

Wawrinka led 3-1 in the first set before losing it on the Spaniard’s first set point by hitting long. He pulled level in the second set but he made 62 unforced errors on a heavy clay surface in Paris.

Garcia-Lopez, ranked 41 in the world, cruised through the fourth set against an increasingly despondent Wawrinka.

Reporting By Robert Woodward; editing by Julien Pretot

