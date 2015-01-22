Champion Wawrinka eases into third round

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland hits a return to Marius Copil of Romania during their men's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Stan Wawrinka has a simple philosophy in the defense of his Australian Open title, no looking back, do not look too far ahead and win seven successive matches.

“I don’t compare last year to this year,” the 29-year-old Swiss told reporters after he produced a workmanlike performance to overcome Romanian qualifier Marius Copil 7-6(4) 7-6(4) 6-3 in the second round on Thursday.

”When you start the tournament you focus on the new... on this tournament this year.

”Again, all my focus is on what I‘m doing and that’s it.

”It’s been two matches now... (and) to win two first matches in three sets, it’s great.

“(But) nothing (is) compared to last year.”

Wawrinka was rarely troubled by Copil, the lowest ranked player in the second round at 194, but he was made to work hard and the Swiss was pleased to have wrapped it up in straight sets.

”It was quite tough match,“ Wawrinka added. ”Conditions weren’t easy. Quite hot. Really fast on the court. And he was playing great. He was serving big, putting lots of pressure.

“(I) wasn’t playing my best tennis, but I‘m happy the way I fight today and... happy to get through, especially in three sets.”

The fact Wawrinka, who meets Finland’s Jarkko Niemenen in the third round, was able to shake off the Copil victory almost immediately seemed to fit well with his overall philosophy.

“Good things happen, bad things happen. You just have to go about your normal routine, practice and then perform in matches,” he said.

”It’s too late to change something. I‘m practicing well, feeling well the ball. (And) I have one day off tomorrow where I can practice like I always do with my coach.

”If you want to get far in the tournament, it can be two long weeks (and) you need to be ready to have some ups and downs.

“So far it’s been good tennis. I‘m happy.”