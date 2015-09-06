Wawrinka powers into fourth round of U.S. Open

Sep 5, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland returns a shot to Ruben Bemelmans of Belgium (not pictured) on day six of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - French Open champion Stan Wawrinka powered his way to a third successive straight sets win, beating Belgian Ruben Bemelmans 6-3 7-6(5) 6-4 to reach the fourth round at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

The aggressive Swiss fifth seed belted 41 winners at Louis Armstrong Stadium to make up for 32 unforced errors against Bemelmans, who was appearing in the third round of a grand slam for the first time.

Wawrinka, who won his maiden grand slam at last year’s Australian Open, will meet American Donald Young, who battled back to beat Serbian Viktor Troicki after losing the first two sets, for a berth in the quarter-finals.

”It’s going to be an exciting match for sure,“ Wawrinka said in an on-court interview about facing Young. ”He’s playing so good since the beginning of the tournament, two times coming back from two sets down.

“He’s a great fighter, a good player. For sure going to be a big atmosphere here because he’s playing at home.”