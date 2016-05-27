FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wawrinka eases into French Open fourth round
May 27, 2016 / 7:45 PM / in a year

Wawrinka eases into French Open fourth round

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Jeremy Chardy of France vs Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland - Paris, France - 27/05/16. Stan Wawrinka celebrates.Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French Open holder Stan Wawrinka eased into the fourth round at Roland Garros with a drama-free 6-4 6-3 7-5 win over Jeremy Chardy on Friday.

The Swiss third seed stepped on court shortly after nine-times champion Rafael Nadal unexpectedly pulled out of the tournament with a left wrist injury.

But there was little chance of Wawrinka following Nadal out of Roland Garros. He broke Chardy five times to secure a place in the last 16 for the sixth time in his career.

"I'm very happy with the level of my game. Everything that I did today was pretty high level," said Wawrinka, the only men's champion left in the draw following Nadal's exit and Roger Federer's no-show due to a back injury.

"I hit the ball well. I was moving around well. I managed to do what I wanted. I was the aggressive player," added the Swiss, who was taken to five sets by Lukas Rosol in the opening round.

"After this third match, I feel I'm at 100 percent in every aspect, and I hope I can continue."

Wawrinka will next play Serbian Viktor Troicki.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
