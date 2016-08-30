Aug 30, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland hits to Fernando Verdasco of Spain (not pictured) on day two of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 30, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Fernando Verdasco of Spain (not pictured) on day two of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Two-times grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka dealt Fernando Verdasco a rare first-round loss at the U.S. Open, sweeping aside the Spaniard in straight sets on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Swiss dominated the left-handed Verdasco with his punishing groundstrokes to claim a measure of revenge with a 7-6(4) 6-4 6-4 victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Verdasco, ranked 46th, had won 12 of his 13 previous first-round matches at Flushing Meadows.

Wawrinka, winner of last year's French Open and the 2014 Australian Open, had trailed Verdasco 3-2 in head-to-head action after falling to the Spaniard in straight sets in the first round this year at the Queen's Club run-up to Wimbledon.

(Editing by Frank Pingue)