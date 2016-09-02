FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Wawrinka rolls into third round at U.S. Open
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 2, 2016 / 3:40 AM / a year ago

Wawrinka rolls into third round at U.S. Open

Larry Fine

1 Min Read

Sep 1, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland hits a forehand against Alessandro Giannessi of Italy (not pictured) on day four of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Wawrinka won 6-1, 7-6(4), 7-5. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Twice grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka rallied from 5-2 down in the second set to clinch victory over Italian Alessandro Giannessi on Thursday and reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

After dominating the opening set, the third-seeded Swiss battled back to force a tie break and then broke the Italian in the final game of the match to finish a 6-1 7-6(4) 7-5 victory.

"I was trying to be a little more aggressive," said Wawrinka, who blasted 57 winners, including 26 off his forehand.

"I'm very happy the way I won the match."

Wawrinka will now face either Germany's 27th seed Alexander Zverev or unseeded Briton Daniel Evans.

Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.