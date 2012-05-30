Venus's comeback route takes Radwanska turn

Venus Williams of the U.S. reacts during her match against Paula Ormaechea of Argentina during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Venus Williams’s comeback route takes a difficult turn when the American takes on Polish third seed Agnieszka Radwanska in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday.

Seven-times grand-slam champion Williams, who returned to the tour in March after dropping out with Sjogren’s Syndrome that induces fatigue, is still learning how to live with her chronic illness.

“It is definitely an adventure and a journey, and it is just life happening,” Williams, now the world number 53, explained.

She has, however, beaten top 10 opponents since her comeback, dismissing Czech Petra Kvitova in Miami and Australian Samantha Stosur in Rome.

Williams, however, lost in two sets against Radwanska in Miami.

She will be last on Court Philippe Chatrier, where proceedings will be opened by world number one Victoria Azarenka against Germany’s Dinah Pfizenmaier while her male counterpart Novak Djokovic will be up against Slovenian Blaz Kavcic on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Djokovic is looking to become the first man in 43 years to hold all four grand slam titles simultaneously.

Swiss Roger Federer, the third seed, is scheduled on Court Philippe Chatrier, where he will face Romanian Adrian Ungur.

Local favorites Marion Bartoli and Jo Wildfried Tsonga will both be in second-round action on Lenglen, against Croatian Petra Martic and German Cedric Marcel Stebe respectively.

Former champion Ana Ivanovic of Serbia, seeded 13th, will play on Court two against Israel’s Shahar Peer.