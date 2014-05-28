FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Djokovic faces tricky second-round match
#Sports News
May 28, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

Djokovic faces tricky second-round match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Joao Sousa of Portugal during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic has a potentially tricky second-round match at the French Open on Wednesday when he faces local favorite Jeremy Chardy - the man who beat Roger Federer at this year’s Rome Masters.

Serbian second seed Djokovic, chasing the only grand slam to elude him, eased through the first round just like Frenchman Chardy, who reached the last eight in Rome.

Federer, the 17-times grand slam champion, is scheduled to play Argentine Diego Sebastian Schwartzman on court Suzanne Lenglen after world No. 1 and defending champion Serena Williams plays Spain’s Garbine Muguruza.

Last year’s runner-up Maria Sharapova, the Russian seventh seed, closes proceedings on Chatrier against Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova.

There will be plenty to cheer for the local crowd as six French players are scheduled on the show courts.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Neville Dalton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
