Hewitt and Blake earn U.S. Open wildcards
August 14, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 5 years

Hewitt and Blake earn U.S. Open wildcards

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

Australia's Lleyton Hewitt celebrates break point in the first set of his men's singles tennis match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

MASON, Ohio (Reuters) - Australian Lleyton Hewitt, the 2001 champion, has been given a wildcard spot in this year’s U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows along with American James Blake, the United States Tennis Association announced on Tuesday.

Hewitt beat Wimbledon quarter-finalist Mikhail Youzhny 6-4 6-4 at the Cincinnati Open on Monday, making a good switch to the hard court surface after some decent form on grass.

The 31-year-old pushed Novak Djokovic to three sets before losing at the London Olympics and in July he reached the final at Newport, Rhode Island, where he lost to American John Isner.

Blake, who has twice reached the quarter-finals at the U.S. Open, is ranked 106th in the world but reached the last eight at the Washington Open earlier this month.

Two-time NCAA champion Steve Johnson of the U.S. and Frenchman Guillaume Rufin also earned wild card berths into the main draw for the August 27-September 9 U.S. Open, which is the final gram slam tournament of the year.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

