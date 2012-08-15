Mattek-Sands and Oudin earn U.S. Open wild cards

(Reuters) - American Fed Cup team mates Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Melanie Oudin have earned wild card berths into the main draw of the 2012 U.S. Open, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Wednesday.

Mattek-Sands and 2009 U.S. Open quarter-finalist Oudin were among eight players to be handed spots in the final grand slam tournament of the year, which will take place at Flushing Meadow from August 27-September 9.

A former world number 30, Mattek-Sands will be competing in her 12th consecutive U.S. Open while the 20-year-old Oudin will return to a venue where she clinched the mixed doubles title in 2011 with Jack Sock.

Among those also gaining wild card entries were Australia’s Casey Dellacqua, Kristina Mladenovic of France and 2012 National Collegiate Athletic (NCAA) singles champion Nicole Gibbs