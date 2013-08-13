FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Harrison among wild cards for U.S. Open
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 13, 2013 / 8:11 PM / in 4 years

American Harrison among wild cards for U.S. Open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ryan Harrison of the U.S. misses a shot against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their match at the BNP Paribas Open ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - Ryan Harrison, who represented the United States at last year’s London Olympics and in Davis Cup action, was among eight players given wild cards into the main draw of the U.S. Open, tournament organizers said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Harrison, who has yet to back up his early promise and languishes 102nd in the rankings, is 10-17 this year and still seeking his first career ATP title.

American Brian Baker, who reached the fourth round of last year’s Wimbledon after returning from a nearly six-year layoff due to injuries, was also given a wild card into the year’s final grand slam.

Baker, who is currently ranked 185th but reached 52nd in 2012, returned to action this week after suffering a knee injury at the Australian Open in January.

Australia’s James Duckworth and France’s Guillaume Rufin represented the only international players named as wild cards.

Americans Rhyne Williams, Bradley Klahn, Rajeev Ram and 2013 U.S. Under-18s champion Collin Altamirano rounded out the wild cards for the August 26-September 9 tournament at Flushing Meadows.

Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.