American Harrison among wild cards for U.S. Open

(Reuters) - Ryan Harrison, who represented the United States at last year’s London Olympics and in Davis Cup action, was among eight players given wild cards into the main draw of the U.S. Open, tournament organizers said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Harrison, who has yet to back up his early promise and languishes 102nd in the rankings, is 10-17 this year and still seeking his first career ATP title.

American Brian Baker, who reached the fourth round of last year’s Wimbledon after returning from a nearly six-year layoff due to injuries, was also given a wild card into the year’s final grand slam.

Baker, who is currently ranked 185th but reached 52nd in 2012, returned to action this week after suffering a knee injury at the Australian Open in January.

Australia’s James Duckworth and France’s Guillaume Rufin represented the only international players named as wild cards.

Americans Rhyne Williams, Bradley Klahn, Rajeev Ram and 2013 U.S. Under-18s champion Collin Altamirano rounded out the wild cards for the August 26-September 9 tournament at Flushing Meadows.