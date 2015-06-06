Factbox: French Open champion Serena Williams

PARIS (Reuters) - Factbox on American Serena Williams, who won her 20th grand slam title with a 6-3 6-7(2) 6-2 victory over Czech Lucie Safarova at the French Open on Saturday:

Born in Michigan on September 26, 1981. (Age: 33)

Seed: 1

GRAND SLAM CAREER: 20 wins - Australian Open (2003, 2005,

2007, 2009, 2010, 2015); French Open (2002, 2013, 2015); Wimbledon (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012); U.S. Open (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014)

* Williams is third on the list of female grand

slam title winners.

* Is one of only five women, after Maureen Connolly,

Margaret Court, Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf, to hold all

four grand slam titles at same time. The non-calendar year

achievement in 2002-03 was dubbed the ‘Serena Slam’. She beat

her older sister Venus in each of the four finals.

* She also owns 13 women’s grand slam doubles titles with

Venus and has won four Olympic gold medals: Singles (2012),

doubles (2000, 2008, 2012).

MAKING HER NAME

* Learned to play the game with older sister Venus in

Compton. Both were coached by their father Richard.

* Turned professional in September 1995.

* Won her first WTA Tour title in Paris in 1999, beating

Amelie Mauresmo in the final.

* Beat Martina Hingis in the U.S. Open final in 1999,

becoming the first African American woman to win a grand slam

singles title since Althea Gibson in 1958.

TENNIS CAREER

* Failed to make another grand slam final until 2001 when

she lost in the U.S. Open final to older sister Venus.

* Missed the 2002 Australian Open with injury then embarked

on an incredible run that included winning five of the next six

grand slams and losing in the semi-finals of the 2003 French

open.

* Career affected by injury over the next four years,

winning two Australian Open titles in 2005 and 2007 but failing

to advance beyond the quarter-finals at the other three.

* Won U.S. Open in 2008 to break the grand slam drought,

having not won a major title since the 2007 Australian open.

* At the 2009 U.S. Open, Williams was fined $175,000 and

placed on a two-year probation for unsportsmanlike behavior in

her semi-final loss to Kim Clijsters.

* Joined Billie-Jean King on all-time grand slam list in

sixth with 12th grand slam title at 2010 Australian Open.

* She missed the U.S. Open in 2010 because of medical

complications after cutting her foot on glass while celebrating

her win at Wimbledon.

* In 2011, she underwent surgery after a life-threatening

blood clot was detected on her lung. She made the U.S. Open

final but lost to Australia’s Sam Stosur.

* Won Wimbledon title in 2012 and followed that up with

Olympic gold medal on the same grass courts beating top seed

Victoria Azarenka in semi-finals and third seed Maria Sharapova

in final.

* Won fourth U.S. Open title in 2012, beating Azarenka in

the final.

* Crashed out to teenage compatriot Sloane Stephens in

Australian Open quarter-final in 2013 but rebounded to claim her

second Roland Garros title, one of 10 titles she wins that year

to reclaim world top ranking.

* Knocked out early in 2014 Australian Open, but claims

seven titles, including her sixth U.S. Open, which is her third

in succession, to join compatriots Chris Evert and Martina

Navratilova on 18 grand slam wins.

* Defeats Maria Sharapova in the 2015 Australian Open final to claim her 19th grand slam title.

* Despite battling a bout of flu, she wins a third successive major title and 20th overall by overcoming Czech left-hander Lucie Safarova in the French Open final.