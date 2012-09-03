Williams blanks Hlavackova to reach quarter-finals

Serena Williams of the U.S. talks to Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic after their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Serena Williams demolished unseeded Czech Andrea Hlavackova with a ‘double bagel’ 6-0 6-0 victory at the U.S. Open on Monday to set up a quarter-finals showdown with Serbian Ana Ivanovic.

The fourth-seeded American, who has dropped only 12 games though her first four matches at Flushing Meadows, needed just 57 minutes to book her spot in the round of eight against former world number one Ivanovic.

“Andrea played really well today even though it was love and love,” said Williams, who is riding a high from a London summer that brought her the Wimbledon title and the Olympic singles gold medal. “I think I played really well today. I haven’t played like that all tournament.”

The 12th-seeded Ivanovic, the 2008 French Open champion, beat Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria 6-0 6-4 in her fourth-round match.