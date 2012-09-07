FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
September 7, 2012 / 11:10 PM / in 5 years

Williams routs Errani to reach U.S. Open final

Larry Fine

2 Min Read

Serena Williams of the U.S. screams after a shot against Sara Errani of Italy during their women's semifinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Serena Williams routed 10th-seeded Sara Errani of Italy 6-1 6-2 on Friday to advance to the U.S. Open women’s championship match against world number one Victoria Azarenka.

The 30-year-old American overpowered the diminutive Errani, a French Open finalist and top-ranked doubles player in the world, registering 38 winners, including nine aces.

Williams cut loose with a scream of joy after ending the 64-minute match with a second-serve ace.

“It’s really awesome. This is what I really wanted and dreamed of all year,” said the fourth-seeded Williams. “I‘m in the final again and I‘m really excited about it.”

Fourteen-time grand slam singles winner Williams will be gunning to crown her ‘Golden Summer’ with a fourth U.S. Open title following her London triumphs at Wimbledon and the Olympics, where she won both singles and doubles gold.

Australian Open champion Azarenka of Belarus advanced with a 3-6 6-2 6-4 victory over French Open winner Maria Sharapova of Russia on a hot, muggy day in Flushing Meadows and will face Williams Saturday night on Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
