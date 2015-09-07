FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Head-to-head record of Serena and Venus Williams
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 7, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

Head-to-head record of Serena and Venus Williams

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Head-to-head record of Serena and Venus Williams going into their United States quarter-final on Tuesday.

1998 Australian Open - Venus won 7-6(4) 6-1

1998 Rome - Venus won 6-4 6-2

1999 Miami - Venus won 6-1 4-6 6-4

1999 Munich - Serena won 6-1 3-6 6-3

2000 Wimbledon - Venus won 6-2 7-6(3)

2001 U.S. Open - Venus won 6-2 6-4

2002 Miami - Serena won 6-2 6-2

2002 French Open - Serena won 7-5 6-3

2002 Wimbledon - Serena won 7-6(4) 6-3

2002 U.S. Open - Serena won 6-4 6-3

2003 Australian Open - Serena won 7-6(4) 3-6 6-4

2003 Wimbledon - Serena won 4-6 6-4 6-2

2005 Miami - Venus won 6-1 7-6(8)

2005 U.S. Open - Serena won 7-6(5) 6-2

2008 Bangalore - Serena won 6-3 3-6 7-6(4)

2008 Wimbledon - Venus won 7-5 6-4

2008 U.S. Open - Serena won 7-6(6) 7-6(7)

2008 Doha - Venus won 5-7 6-1 6-0

2009 Dubai - Venus won 6-1 2-6 7-6(3)

2009 Miami - Serena won 6-4 3-6 6-3

2009 Wimbledon - Serena won 7-6(3) 6-2

2009 Doha - Serena won 5-7 6-4 7-6(4)

2009 Doha - Serena won 6-2 7-6(4)

2013 Charleston - Serena won 6-1 6-2

2014 Montreal - Venus won 6-7(2) 6-2 6-3

2015 Wimbledon - Serena won 6-4 6-3

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina. Editing by Steve Keating

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.