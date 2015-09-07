(Reuters) - Head-to-head record of Serena and Venus Williams going into their United States quarter-final on Tuesday.

1998 Australian Open - Venus won 7-6(4) 6-1

1998 Rome - Venus won 6-4 6-2

1999 Miami - Venus won 6-1 4-6 6-4

1999 Munich - Serena won 6-1 3-6 6-3

2000 Wimbledon - Venus won 6-2 7-6(3)

2001 U.S. Open - Venus won 6-2 6-4

2002 Miami - Serena won 6-2 6-2

2002 French Open - Serena won 7-5 6-3

2002 Wimbledon - Serena won 7-6(4) 6-3

2002 U.S. Open - Serena won 6-4 6-3

2003 Australian Open - Serena won 7-6(4) 3-6 6-4

2003 Wimbledon - Serena won 4-6 6-4 6-2

2005 Miami - Venus won 6-1 7-6(8)

2005 U.S. Open - Serena won 7-6(5) 6-2

2008 Bangalore - Serena won 6-3 3-6 7-6(4)

2008 Wimbledon - Venus won 7-5 6-4

2008 U.S. Open - Serena won 7-6(6) 7-6(7)

2008 Doha - Venus won 5-7 6-1 6-0

2009 Dubai - Venus won 6-1 2-6 7-6(3)

2009 Miami - Serena won 6-4 3-6 6-3

2009 Wimbledon - Serena won 7-6(3) 6-2

2009 Doha - Serena won 5-7 6-4 7-6(4)

2009 Doha - Serena won 6-2 7-6(4)

2013 Charleston - Serena won 6-1 6-2

2014 Montreal - Venus won 6-7(2) 6-2 6-3

2015 Wimbledon - Serena won 6-4 6-3