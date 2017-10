Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts during her women's singles final match against Sara Errani of Italy at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Maria Sharapova won her first French Open title after beating Italian 21st seed Sara Errani 6-3 6-2 in the Roland Garros final on Sunday.

The Russian became the 10th woman to complete a career grand slam after she added the Paris title to her triumphs at Wimbledon (2004), U.S. Open (2006) and Australian Open (2008).