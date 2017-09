Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World number one Serena Williams retained her U.S. Open women’s singles title by defeating number two Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in three sets in windy conditions on Sunday.

American Williams won 7-5 6-7(6) 6-1 as she beat the gritty Azarenka for the second straight year in the women’s final at Flushing Meadows.