Li Na of China reacts during her women's singles final match against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Chinese fourth seed Li Na beat Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia 7-6 (3) 6-0 in the final of the Australian Open on Saturday to win her second grand slam title.

Li, the beaten finalist in two of the last three years on Rod Laver Arena, added the Melbourne Park title to her 2011 French Open crown.