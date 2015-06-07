FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Safarova teams up with Mattek-Sands to win doubles
#Sports News
June 7, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

Safarova teams up with Mattek-Sands to win doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lucie Safarova of Czech Republic (L) and Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. pose with the trophy after winning their women's doubles final match against Casey Dellacqua of Australia and Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS (Reuters) - Lucie Safarova made sure she left Roland Garros with at least one winner’s trophy after the Czech left-hander and Bethanie Mattek-Sands won the women’s doubles title on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours after losing to Serena Williams in the singles final, Czech Safarova and American Mattek-Sands beat Casey Dellacqua and Yaroslava Shvedova 3-6 6-4 6-2 in front of a sparse crowd on Philippe Chatrier Court.

It was their second successive major title following success at the Australian Open in January.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
