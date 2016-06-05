FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
France's Garcia, Mladenovic fire up home crowd in women's doubles win
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 5, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

France's Garcia, Mladenovic fire up home crowd in women's doubles win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic overcome their Russian opponents 6-3 2-6 6-4 on Sunday to take the French Open women's doubles title, giving the home fans reason to cheer on the final day of a cold, damp tournament.

In a see-saw first set the French fifth seeds led 5-0 before seventh-seeded Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina clawed their way back to 5-3, Garcia then holding serve to take the decisive ninth game.

With the main Philippe Chatrier showcourt less than a quarter full but a raucous crowd generating a lively atmosphere, the Russians fought back to take the second set.

But the French pair made the telling break in the third set, taking Vesnina's serve in the ninth game with Garcia again serving out to win the match.

On a good day for France, Geoffrey Blancaneaux won the junior singles, beating 15-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 1-6 6-3 8-6 after saving three match points.

Reporting by John Stonestreet; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.